2.0: Rajinikanth and Shankar’s magnum opus adds another Rs 100 cr to film's budget to accelerate VFX work

The most expensive and also severely delayed 2.0, the follow up to Rajinikanth’s massive hit Robot (Endhiran), is getting another infusion of a whopping Rs 100 crore as reported by DNA.

The movie, made at an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, will be infused with more money to accelerate the high-end special effects and VFX work, which has been the cause of repeated delays in the completion of the film.

After the movie’s release date being postponed repeatedly, it has now been set during Republic Day 2019. Ironically, the movie was initially touted to release during Republic Day in 2018. There were rumours of disagreement with the VFX company dealing with the high-end special effects and legal action by the makers, to investors instructing Shankar to not start work on his next movie Indian 2 till 2.0 has been wrapped up.

Shankar, is known for his attention to detail and has been unhappy with the initial results of VFX work, and will persist till 2.0 matches international films.

The fresh addition of Rs 100 crore to the film's budget is expected to steer it through the expensive VFX work, and stick to its new timeline to make it to the newly announced release date of 25 January 2019.

The movie is speculated to deal with mobile phone addiction as an issue, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. 2.0 also stars Akshay Kumar (who marks his Tamil debut with the film) and Amy Jackson.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 13:02 PM