Mohanlal to share screen space with Suriya for first time in KV Anand’s upcoming film

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is unarguably the most popular crossover star of our times. In his illustrious career that spans over three decades, he has worked across industries and has left a mark in his own way. Last seen sharing screen space with Jr. NTR in Telugu action drama Janatha Garage, Mohanlal has landed a pivotal role in Suriya’s yet-untitled next Tamil outing with director KV Anand. On Thursday night, Anand took to twitter to announce that Mohanlal has been signed for the project. He wrote: “We are very much honoured to have my lovely hero Mohanlal and charming Suriya together for our next film.”

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Anand had originally planned to approach megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a crucial role in the film. It’s worth mentioning that Anand had worked as a cinematographer on Khakee, which featured Big B in a crucial role. However, things didn’t materialise as planned with the Bollywood star and hence Anand chose to approach Mohanlal, who jumped at the opportunity.

After working together previously in Ayan and Maattrraan, Suriya and filmmaker Anand are joining hands for the third time. In a recent media interaction, Anand revealed that the film, currently dubbed Suriya 37, will be shot across ten major locations across the world. Some of these places include New York, Brazil, New Delhi and Hyderabad. A very important portion of the movie will be shot in Delhi.

Anand had also clarified that they’ll start shooting only after Suriya wraps up NGK, which marks his first-time collaboration with director Selvaraghavan. It has also been confirmed that Anthony will take care of editing in the film. Best known for his writing collaboration with SuBa in his films so far, Anand for the first time will be teaming up with novelist Pattukottai Prabhakar on the film’s script and screenplay. Contrary to some rumours, Anand clarified the film is not based on one of the novels of Prabhakar. Harris Jayaraj, who had worked with Anand and Suriya in their previous collaborations, has been signed to compose music. Jigarthanda fame Gavemic U Ary will crank the camera.

To be bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is expected to go on the floors from July or August. After working with Anand, the Singam star will join hands with writer-director Sudha Kongara for another project.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 13:14 PM