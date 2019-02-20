Super Deluxe: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni's upcoming film to be distributed by YNOTX

The distribution rights for Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Super Deluxe has been acquired by YNOTX Marketing and Distribution, a maiden joint venture between YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, AP International and Trident Arts, IndiaGlitz has reported. YNOT Studios has earlier produced blockbusters like Vikram Vedha and Tamizh Padam 2.

In a statement quoted by DNA, YNOT producer S Sashikant said that they were proud to associate themselves with Super Deluxe as their first project. "We truly believe that the film is going to be a path breaking motion picture for Tamil cinema and is surely bound to achieve great success at the box office and garner international attention." he said.

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan, Super Deluxe has been helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, eight years after his last film Aaranya Kaandam. Kumararaja went on to bag the National Award for best first film for the 2011 critically acclaimed gangster movie.

Kumararaja has also served as a writer on the film, along with Mysskin, Nalan Kumarasamy, and Neelan K. Sekar. He has also produced Super Deluxe under his banner Tyler Durden and Kino Fist along with EastWest Dream Work Entertainment & Alchemy Vision Workz. The music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Vijay Sethupathi will play a transgender in the upcoming multi-starrer.

