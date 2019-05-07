Kangana Ranauat's Mental Hai Kya to now clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on 26 July

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya has now been pushed to 26 July. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, the film will now clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 at the box office. The film was earlier scheduled to release on 21 June (where it would have clashed with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh).

With the shift in dates, Mental Hai Kya and Super 30 are being pitted against each other by the media, especially since Kangana and Hrithik share a hostile past. The actors' personal misgivings towards each other have only added fuel to the fire. As a response to these rumours, Mental Hai Kya's makers released a statement saying the decision to alter the release date of the film was made at a creative level and there was no reason to pull in unnecessary connections.

The makers said in a statement, "A lot is being reported about Mental Hai Kya clashing with another film at the box office on 26 July. The shift in the release date is a decision taken after the recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and top research team, keeping in mind the releases a week before and after this date. We have been advised to shift the release of our movie to 26 July, purely for the business prospects. On knowing, that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did it all in our purview to ensure that there will be no mud slinging and it will be a dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties. This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures considering better prospects for the movie at the box office and no other parties were involved. Balaji Telefilms condemn the reports being circulated and stand by that Mental Hai Kya releasing on 26 July is purely a business decision made by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms."

A similar trend of pitting the actors against each other was observed when Super 30 was scheduled to release on 25 January, which was blocked for Kangana's directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

