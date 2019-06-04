Super 30: Gully Boy breakout star Vijay Varma to make special appearance in Hrithik Roshan's film

Vijay Varma, who recently made his breakthrough in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's underground rap film Gully Boy, will be next seen in a special appearance in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

The actor confirmed the news in a statement to DNA, adding that he has followed the works of Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi and is excited to the join the actors on the film. However, he did not divulge anything about the part he has been nabbed to play. “All I can tell you, for now, is that when I heard the script of Super 30 and about Anand sir, who literally changed so many lives, I knew I had to be a part of this story," he told DNA.

Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with a commendable success rate.

The release date of the film has also been changed several times. On 9 May, Hrithik announced that he decided to change the release date to 12 July, to save his film from being "desecrated by yet another media circus". Earlier, the film was scheduled for 26 July, clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

The trailer will be unveiled on Tuesday, which will also include the name of Vikas Bahl as director. Bahl was cleared of all sexual harassment charges by a internal complaints' committee on 1 June.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 10:50:48 IST

