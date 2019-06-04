You are here:

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares new still as Anand Kumar ahead of film's trailer release

FP Staff

Jun 04, 2019 09:53:49 IST

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 will soon hit the screens. The star shared a new still of the film ahead of the trailer release on Tuesday.

The film is based on the life of Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with a commendable success rate.

The new still depicts Hrithik standing before a black-board with two images on it — one of Rikki and another of Bholu. While Rikki is all about fun and games, seen through his shades and bike-rides, Bholu is the obedient, innocent boy. Sharing the image, Hrithik asked audiences which character they would like to become in the future.

Check out Hrithik's tweet:

The release date of the film has also been changed several times. On 9 May, Hrithik announced that he decided to change the release date to 12 July, to save his film from being "desecrated by yet another media circus". Earlier, the film was scheduled for 26 July, clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is now slated to release on 12 July.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 09:53:49 IST

