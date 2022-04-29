Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Darkie in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming social thriller 'Escaype Live' talks about him transitioning into his character and much more.

Actors have been known to go through extensive training programmes in order to fully immerse themselves in a role. After playing a role for a long time, an actor may begin to imbibe elements of his on-screen character, making the shift to a new one a unique experience. Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Darkie in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming social thriller 'Escaype Live' is in a similar situation. The gifted actor is well known for his critically lauded performance as Lord Krishna in a famous television drama, which is a far cry from his first OTT role.

In his own words, Sumedh explains his experience of performing the dynamic role of Darkie in Escaype Live, “When you play a part for many years, you also imbibe a lot of their qualities. Your mannerisms and thought process also get influenced especially when it's a divine character like Lord Krishna because you know, whatever you are learning is the right thing to deal with for dealing with the world, with your own self, the battles that go inside you, everything. He teaches about wisdom and how to conduct yourself in the right manner about worldly things. While Darkie is the exact opposite of this! I had to unlearn a lot of moral learnings that I had gained throughout this procedure and had to take a day to get into the skin of my character. Darkie’s persona is loud and ambitious. He wants to be a superstar at any cost! He doesn't have a filter of what's good or wrong, he just knows what he wants and he gets it. I had to take a day to unlearn everything and get into a loud mindset of Darkie which was the biggest challenge. I hope the viewers will understand and appreciate the challenge that I have taken and the efforts that I have put into this character!”

Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, includes Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

The series' central theme examines the extent to which content creators and tech behemoths are ready to go to attain their goals. The series, which was set in many places across India, used different dialogue writers for each area to give regional realism. The dialogues for Dance Rani's story set in Jaisalmer were written by Vinod Sharma, while Amol Surve wrote the lines for Amcha. Ranveer Pratap Singh wrote the dialogues for the Banaras-based characters Meenakumari and Sunaina, while Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary wrote the dialogues for Darkie and Festish Girl.

