Created and Directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Hotstar Specials presents ESCAYPE LIVE will release only on Disney+ Hotstar on 20th May.

Set to launch on 20th May, the highly-anticipated trailer for the show was unveiled by Creator - Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and its supremely talented cast, including Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

Escaype Live is a fictional story written by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary that is likely to appear realistic and real to the reader. The plot follows a group of content creators who have taken diverse paths but have one ambition in common: to create viral material in order to win a life-changing tournament hosted by Escaype Live, the country's trendiest new app. The nine-episodic series, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, mainly highlights the human instinct to be competitive and their will to succeed. The series' central theme examines the extent to which content creators and tech behemoths are ready to go to attain their goals. The series, which was set in many places across India, used different dialogue writers for each area to give regional realism.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star India, said, “We constantly strive to bring viewers content that redefines genre horizons and challenges conventions. As we expand our library of exciting thrillers, ESCAYPE LIVE will also mark Disney+ Hotstar’s first-ever social thriller that holds a mirror to our society. With Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s creative genius and the talented ensemble cast, we hope audiences enjoy the series’ unique storyline.”

Talking about what made him direct this one-of-a-kind series, director Siddharth Kumar Tewary said, “I wanted to tell a story of the world we live in today, where social media is not just a habit but has become a form of emotional expression. Life has moved beyond being liked and disliked or being followed and unfollowed. Whether social media as an entity is good or bad is subjective depending on whose story we are telling and what they actually want out of their lives – are their dreams real? Or are they merely trying to escaype their reality! At its core, Escaype Live gives us an insight into the minds of people living in the world of social media."

Siddharth, who plays the series lead, said, “What drew me to ESCAYPE LIVE was the script and my character. It excited me that it dealt with social media, and while one has the freedom to do as they please, sometimes with anonymity and sometimes without, it also always brings up the ethical question of what is right and what is wrong. That to me is what makes the show explosive, yet exciting.”

Watch the trailer here:

With ESCAYPE LIVE, Disney+ Hotstar has added to its library of spine-chilling thrillers. The gripping saga was shot in a variety of unusual settings throughout India, including Benaras, Bangalore, Delhi, Jaisalmer, Mumbai, and Gujarat, to provide cultural relevance and highlight how social media affects people even in remote locations.

