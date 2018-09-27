Sui Dhaaga, Pataakha, Johnny English Strikes Again, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Devadas: Know Your Releases

This week will see the release of two potential Bollywood blockbusters - Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha. Other options are English language comedy Johnny English Strikes Again, Tamil crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Telugu action comedy Devadas.

Sui Dhaaga

What's it about: The film will follow Mauji, who is satisfied working a meagre job till his wife Mamta encourages him to start his own venture, eventually successfully building a self-sustaining business model.

Who is in it: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav

Why it may work: From the looks of the trailer, Sui Dhaaga tells an inspiring story, with characters that the audience can relate to.

Pataakha

What's it about: The film revolves around two sisters, Badki and Chhutki, who grow up in a small village in Rajasthan and are constantly at war.

Who is in it: Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover

Why it may work: Vishal Bhardwaj has directed Pataakha, which is an adaptation of Charan Singh Pathik's short story Do Behenein. Bhardwaj is known for his successful cinematic adaptations of Shakespeare's tragedies like Macbeth, Othello and Hamlet into Maqbool, Omkara and Haider respectively, as well as Ruskin Bond's short stories in Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf.

Johnny English Strikes Again

What's it about: After an anonymous hacker discloses the identities of all British undercover agents, Johnny comes out of retirement to find the offender.

Who is in it: Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko

Why it may work: The third installment of the Johnny English franchise will bring back the beloved spy with his unconventional methods of spying. The film also boasts of an impressive star cast (besides Atkinson).

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

What's it about: The film is about three brothers who belong to an business-mafia family, their fraternal conflicts but also how they join forces to come against anyone who means harm to their family.

Who is in it: Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika and Arun Vijay

Why it may work: The film has already created a significant buzz with Chennai and Bangalore theatres increasing the number of their morning shows. There has also been a rise in advance bookings in other regions as well as USA.

Devadas

What's it about: The action comedy will follow two polar opposite characters - a don and a doctor.

Who is in it: Nagarjuna, Nani

Why it may work: The film has all the elements of a successful film - racy action sequences, comedy and romance. The audience will also be eager to see the onscreen chemistry between Nagarjuna and Nani for the first time.

