Johnny English Strikes Again second trailer depicts the accidental spy hilariously dealing with virtual reality

Seven years after the release of its second installment, Universal Pictures announced the return of Rowan Atkinson as the beloved accidental spy, Johnny English in the third installment of the series titled – Johnny English Strikes Again. Directed by David Kerr, Johnny English Strikes Again stars Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson and Olga Kurylenko. The film also marks the comeback of Ben Miller who reprises the role of Bough, English’s sidekick.

The new adventure begins when a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives head-first into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

The trailer depicts English hilariously trying to deal with virtual reality. In the trademark Atkinson style, English flails about a pair of bagels thinking they are weapons; throws off tourists off guided tour buses and shoots missiles at cyclists. Emma Thompson's exasperated queries regarding English's irresponsible behaviour is met with mere raise of the eyebrow.

Speaking about the third Johnny English film, Atkinson said in a statement, “If you think you can have another go at something, you tend to think ‘Why not have another go?’ as long as you feel mentally and physically capable of doing the job.”

Atkinson also expressed his excitement at the return of his partner Bough, played by Ben Miller, saying “There are very few people I feel more at ease with as a comedy partnership. Tony Robinson, who plays Baldrick in Blackadder, he was definitely one. We connected and I’ve got a very similar relationship with Ben. I think we just play off each other extremely well.”

Johnny English Strikes Again is written by William Davies and is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Chris Clark. The film releases on 28 September across cities in India. The trailer can be watched here.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 17:35 PM