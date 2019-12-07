Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's YRF social drama, skips 6 December release date in China

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer social drama Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, which was slated to release in China on 6 December, has now been rescheduled.

Yash Raj Films, the studio which financed the project, reconsidered its release date as a number of Hollywood and Chinese biggies were slotted for the same day.

Check out the announcement here

#Xclusiv: #SuiDhaaga - which was slated for release on 6 Dec 2019 in #China - will now release on another date... Multiple biggies on same date [#Hollywood, #Chinese] prompted Yash Raj to reconsider the date... New release date will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/7M0TTogJrU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

Sui Dhaaga will be among the many Indian films that have released in China, including Dangal, Secret Superstar, Hichki, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Thugs of Hindostan, Andhadhun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Sultan.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report from March, the movie had released across 2,500 screens in India in September last year, and earned a whopping Rs 125.09 crore worldwide before its release in China. Recently, Sui Dhaaga became the only Indian film to be selected in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, the film is an ode to the entrepreneurial spirit. Sui Dhaaga chronicles the story of an innocent village couple, Mauji and Mamta, who dream big to start their business together. Upon release, the film received mostly favourable reviews from critics and audiences.

Other than Sui Dhaaga, she was also seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. In an interview with Filmfare, she had said she has not taken up any new projects in 2019 as she wanted to take some time off.

Dhawan's last release was Dharma Productions' Kalank. He will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor, and the remake of Coolie No 1. Dhawan will also reunite with his October director Sriram Raghavan in a film based on Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 12:00:26 IST