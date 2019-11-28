Street Dancer 3D, Panga makers announce films' trailers to release on 12 and 23 December respectively

The makers of Street Dancer 3D and Panga have announced the release dates for the films' trailers. The producers of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's dance entertainer is set to give its fans a brief peek into the film on 12 December. The announcement was made on Thursday, which also marks the birthday of Street Dancer 3D's producer Bhushan Kumar.

Kangana Ranaut's Panga, on the other hand, is gearing up for its trailer release on 23 December. The actress reportedly shared the news herself, via an Instagram Q&A session with fans.

After ABCD and ABCD 2 proved successful ventures for dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, he decided to develop the new film with Varun. The dance drama, wrapped up filming in July this year. Mumbai Mirror earlier reported that Shraddha is currently learning five different dance forms - Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. Shraddha came onboard after Katrina Kaif opted out because of her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat.

D'Souza addressed speculations about the film being part of the ABCD franchise and told Mid-Day, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi and sees Kangana essaying the role of a Kabaddi player.

Both Street Dancer 3D and Panga are scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January, next year.

