Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga to compete at Shanghai International Film Festival

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga - Made in India has been selected in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Sharat Katariya, the movie is an ode to entrepreneurial spirit. It narrated the story of an innocent village couple Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

#SuiDhaaga: Made In India selected in the competition category at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week... #SuiDhaaga is the only Indian film in competition in this category. pic.twitter.com/x3ZzKgwjmq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 15, 2019

Producer Maneesh Sharma said in a statement, "The story of Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of local artisans in India. An engaging tale about self-reliance seen through a young couple's determination against all odds, we believe this very human theme has universal appeal across the globe.

"I eagerly look forward to the audience response at a platform as prestigious as The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week."

While talking about making it to film festival, Anushka said it was because of the appealing universal storyline, "It is quite special that our film has been selected in the competition category at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week, which indicates that power of good content can cut across language and cultures."

The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week begins on Saturday.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 16:57:38 IST