Coolie No 1: Jaaved Jaaferi joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming comedy

Actor-comedian Jaaved Jaaferi is the latest addition to the cast of David Dhawan's upcoming Coolie No 1.

The movie is an adaptation of the original of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead.

The project is produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The official Twitter page of the production banner made the casting announcement on Sunday.

The film features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. It also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania.

The movie will hit the theatres on 1 May, 2020

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 17:07:57 IST