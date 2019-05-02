Student of the Year 2: Hook Up Song clocks in 20 mn views in a day, Tiger Shroff shares behind-the-scenes footage

The Hook Up Song, Alia Bhatt's special number with Tiger Shroff from Student of the Year 2, has garnered a staggering 20 million views within 24 hours of its release. Announcing the feat, Tiger released a behind-the-scenes footage from the song on Instagram.

The song currently has over 23 million views on YouTube.

'Hook Up Song' sees Alia and Tiger match steps in a quirky and colourful setting.

In an earlier interview, Tiger revealed that he had fun shooting with Alia on Hook Up Song. "Though she is such a big star, she was so easy to work with, she was so open and hardworking on set, ever after achieving so much. It was really inspiring being around her," he said.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film, 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number, featuring Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal alongside newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' from Jaya Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor-starrer Jawani Diwani.

On the other hand, 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires.

Student of the Year 2, helmed by Punit Malhotra, is set to hit the screens on 10 May.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 13:44:14 IST

