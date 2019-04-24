Student Of the Year 2 new song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan: Tiger Shroff grooves with Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria

After releasing the energetic number which is a reboot version of Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan-starrer evergreen classic 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', the makers of Student of The Year 2 have released another song from the high school romance.

The latest track, titled ‘Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan’, features the lead trio of Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria dancing to the groovy beats of the party song.

While the leading ladies don embellished lehengas, Tiger matches up to them in a kurta-pyjama.

The overall feel of the song is youthful, vibrant and fun. Tiger, who is known to be an ace dancer in the industry, just delivers what he is expected to. While Ananya and Tara look glamourous in their desi avatars, they both do a good job at keeping up with his moves.

Student of The Year 2 is a sequel to 2012’s Student of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The Punit Malhotra directorial is all set to release on 10 May.

Watch the song here.

