Randhir Kapoor on Student of the Year 2's 'The Jawaani Song': Remixes are making old songs accessible to youth

Student of the Year 2's 'The Jawaani Song' recently dropped and has received mixed reactions from the audience. Many have expressed their displeasure at altering the original number 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' by Kishore Kumar and RD Burman from Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan's Jawani Diwani. The composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani have reprised the song, which has been picturised on Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff.

Randhir has spoken in support of the new version. "I feel there is no harm in recreating songs. The original track came out four decades ago. Many youngsters were not aware of the song, but today, everyone knows it because of the remix. [After the redux version released], they all went back and searched for the original song on the Internet. I haven't seen the song but I have heard it; it has a nice tune. Also, Karan [Johar] has officially bought the rights of the number. So, his intentions are honest," the actor told Mid-Day

In February 2019, the remixed version of 70's classic 'Mungda' from Total Dhamaal had received criticism from veterans in the music industry. After Rakesh Roshan expressed his displeasure with the new version, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Usha Mangeshkar reacted to the number and complained that no one seeks their consent before using the songs.

However, Randhir holds a different point of view and believes that remixes are making yesteryear songs accessible to the youth.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 17:32:23 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.