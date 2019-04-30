Hook Up Song from Student of the Year 2: Alia Bhatt matches steps with Tiger Shroff in this dance number

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Karan Johar's high school romance Student of the Year (SOTY), returns for a special number in the second instalment of the movie, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The song, titled Hook Up Song, is a fun number that sees Alia match steps with Tiger.

Saturated with bright colours, the vibrant set provides the perfect stage for the groovy track. Alia is seen sporting shimmery neon outfits. Tiger, on the other hand, is seen predominantly in monotone blazers and trousers. The number has been sung by 'Aankh Maare' hitmaker Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film which included 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.

'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number featuring Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal alongside newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' from Jaya Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor's Jawani Diwani.

On the other hand 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires. Shroff can also be seen flaunting his dancing skills in the music video.

Student of the Year 2, which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on 10 May.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 16:34:40 IST

