Street Dancer 3D, Bala, Pagalpanti, Anurag Basu's untitled next— New release dates announced

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’Souza's upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D has been postponed by over 2 months. Earlier slated to hit screens on 8 November, the film will now release on 24 January next year, during the Republic Day weekend. Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi in the lead.

The makers announced the changed release date with a new poster, and also added that the second filming schedule is currently underway in Dubai.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Dheva and Nora Fatehi... #StreetDancer 3D will now release on 24 Jan 2020... Directed by Remo D’Souza... Second schedule currently in progress in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/iSYyjD2imd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the release date for Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's Bala has also been finalised. The film, to be helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, began filming today (27 May). The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in key roles, and will be backed by Dinesh Vijan.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam... #Bala release date finalized: 22 Nov 2019... filming begins today... Costars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa... Directed by Amar Kaushik... Produced by Dinesh Vijan. #JioStudios pic.twitter.com/sJZ2JAZOph — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Anees Bazmee's forthcoming comedy film Pagalpanti, on the other hand, has been pushed ahead by two weeks, and now will open in theatres on 8 November. The film, that boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, is already being being spun into a franchise.

New release date for #Pagalpanti... Will now release on 8 Nov 2019... Stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla... Directed by Anees Bazmee. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Anurag Basu's untitled next has also received a new release date, after several delays. The film was earlier slated for 6 September this year, then got pushed to 24 January, 2020. Now, the film will finally release on 21 February, 2020.

New release date for Anurag Basu's next film [not titled yet]... Will now release on 21 Feb 2020... Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

The currently-untitled movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core. It features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. Details about the actors' roles are still under wraps.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 14:54:22 IST

