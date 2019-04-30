Anurag Basu's untitled film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao to release in January 2020

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's next directorial venture, a dark comedy anthology, will hit the theatres on 24 January, 2020. The film was earlier supposed to release on 6 September this year.

The currently-untitled movie centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

It features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi. Details about the actors' roles are still under wraps

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Basu, Tani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

The director has already shared major portions of the film with Bachchan in Mumbai and Kolkata in 2018. He also shot with Shaikh and Rao in Bhopal over a 15-day schedule in January. It was also reported that Basu will film in Saif Ali Khan's ancestral house as well.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 18:23:32 IST

