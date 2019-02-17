You are here:

Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur begin shooting for Anurag Basu's upcoming film

Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra will collaborate for the first time in Anurag Basu's upcoming film. The title of the film has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to release later this year.

The duo took to their social media accounts to mark the beginning of the film's schedule. The photo has them posing together, with Basu in the background.



View this post on Instagram A new journey begins 🎃 A post shared by @ adityaroykapur on Feb 16, 2019 at 5:07am PST



View this post on Instagram 🌝 A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Feb 16, 2019 at 5:06am PST

Bankrolled by T-series' Bhushan Kumar, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Sanya was last seen in 2019's blockbuster Badhaai Ho, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Her latest venture is Photograph, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The Ritesh Batra directorial premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and later travelled to Berlinale as well. Photograph has now locked a 15 March release in India.

Aditya was last seen in Ok Jaanu, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. His will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. The film is slated to release on 19 April.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 16:27:41 IST