Stree's second song 'Kamariya' sees Rajkummar Rao matching steps with Nora Fatehi

The second track from Rajkummar Rao's Stree titled 'Kamariya' has arrived on the internet and the video features the actor shaking a leg with Bollywood's reigning item number queen Nora Fatehi. She takes centerstage in an Indian-Western attire paired with sneakers and ditches the belly dancing routine which she adopted for Satyameva Jayate's 'Dilbar.'

Set in a rural environment, Nora can be seen twerking throughout the music video and is later joined by the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor who gracefully catches every beat with his dance steps. Sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar; 'Kamariya' has been composed by Sachin- Jigar.

The combination of a peppy beat and easy to remember lyrics, this song from Stree is bound to be on repeat for the season.

Stree's first song 'Milegi Milegi' features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a royal courtroom of sorts. Tripathi is seen as a king who orders for a performance in his royal durbar. Shraddha is the main performer who is promptly joined by Rao, one of the courtiers. Shraddha's character seems to lure Rao onto the floor with magic. He is then 'transformed' into a dancer by Shraddha with each step they take.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik and written by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:23 PM