Satyamev Jayate: Complaint filed against John Abraham's film for allegedly disrespecting National Emblem

Following the registration of a case against Satyamev Jayate by the Shia community in Hyderabad for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments, the John Abraham-starrer is now embroiled in more trouble. A complaint has been filed against the film by Mumbai-based advocate Ramakant Patil for allegedly disrespecting the National Emblem in the trailer, reports news ANI.

Mumbai: An advocate,Ramakant Patil has filed a complaint against upcoming Bollywood movie 'Satyameva Jayate' for allegedly disrespecting National Emblem in the trailer of the movie. Patil says,"I have filed the complaint because 'Ashok Stambh' can't be used for business purpose." pic.twitter.com/OIBRboQLCh — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2018

As per the tweet, Patil said in a statement, “I have filed the complaint because 'Ashok Stambh' can't be used for business purpose.”

This marks a second complaint against the film, the first registered on 30 July by the Shia sect in connection with a 'maatam' (mourning) scene from the film.

BJP Minority Morcha general secretary Syed Ali Jaffry complained about the film's 'maatam' scenes and said they were offensive. Following this, on 29 July, the Dabeerpura police filed a case against the film under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC, which as reported earlier.

Satyameva Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri is slated to release on Independence day and also stars Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The film will compete against Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, which releases on the same day.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 10:14 AM