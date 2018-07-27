Stree trailer: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in a horror comedy about a town haunted by a female spirit

The trailer of upcoming horror comedy Stree finally dropped on 26 July and it is a hilarious roller coaster ride with nail-biting paranormal elements. The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi narrating the age-old tale of Stree, the incredibly beautiful woman who was desired by every man in their town of Chanderi.

As the clip progresses, Rajkummar Rao's character is introduced as a goofy tailor who meets and falls in love with Shraddha Kapoor. However, she only visits the town once every year. Aparshakti Khurana also stars in the film, who plays one of Rao's good friends and who suspects something is fishy about Rao's girlfriend.

According to the official synopsis of the film, it is based on a 'ridiculously true phenomenon' about a spirit that visits their town once a year, and preys on its men for four days leaving just their clothes behind. Even though all signs point to Kapoor being the wayward spirit, there is surely a twist in the plot that will take the audience by surprise.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on 31 August.

Watch the trailer here.

