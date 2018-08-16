Stree song 'Nazar Na Lag Jaaye' captures budding romance between Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor

A smitten Rajkummar Rao's staring dreamily at Shraddha Kapoor forms the core of 'Nazar Na Lag Jaaye', the third video song released by the makers of Stree on 16 August.

The romantic ballad, composed by Sachin- Jigar shows Rao mesmerised with Kapoor, following her around without batting an eyelid. Ash King's husky voice coupled with a soft rhythm perfectly compliments the relaxed vibe of the song, where a bustling fair is juxtaposed against Bollywood's go-to romance trope: lovers falling in love in slow motion.

The song was shot in a real mela (fair) in Chanderi and the lead pair was taken on a special tour around the city before the shoot. While the first two song from the playlist 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Kamariya' were out-and-out dance numbers, 'Nazar Na Lag Jaaye' is a romantic track.

'Milegi Milegi' features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a royal courtroom of sorts where Tripathi is seen as a king who orders for a performance in his royal durbar. Shraddha plays the main performer who is promptly joined by Rao, one of the courtiers.

On the other hand, 'Kamariya' is set in a rural environment, where Nora Fatehi displays her moves and is later joined by the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor, who gracefully catches every beat with his dance steps.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik and written by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August.

