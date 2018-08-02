Stree's first song 'Milegi Milegi' sees Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor dancing in Pankaj Tripathi's durbar

Stree's first song 'Milegi Milegi' features Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in a royal courtroom of sorts. Tripathi is seen as a king who orders for a performance in his royal durbar. Shraddha is the main performer who is promptly joined by Rao, one of the courtiers. Shraddha's character seems to lure Rao onto the floor with magic. He is then 'transformed' into a dancer by Shraddha with each step they take.

The new song, which has been sung by Mika Singh, has a peppy rhythm to it. Rao and Kapoor's duo match steps to please Tripathi's character.

The Newton actor has managed to portray his versatility yet again in this number, with his Bollywood thumkas, in what seems like a Rajasthani avatar. Shraddha looks on point as a dancer in the royal court.

Watch the song here.

Rajkummar and Shraddha's rapport on screen is perfect. They are fun as well as raunchy in their act while Tripathi joins them for a few moves, overly happy with their dance number.

The song ends with a surprising twist wherein Shraddha dethrones Tripathi. A startled Rao and Tripathi, now seen wearing saris and bindis, obediently dance to Kapoor's commands.

Stree has been directed by Amar Kaushik and written by DK and Raj, the makers of zombie comedy Go Goa Gone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on 31 August.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:25 PM