Stree beats Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se to top box-office on opening weekend, earns Rs 32 cr

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy Stree has been going strong at the box office with Rs 32.07 crore in total earnings since its release on 31 August. Meanwhile, its competitor the Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, only garnered a sum of Rs 6.25 crore, reports Box Office India.

Talking about Stree's success, producer Dinesh Vijayan said, "We expected to open well as the entire campaign got a fantastic response and we were confident that the audiences would love the film. But this kind of love and appreciation is overwhelming! This year has been super for the industry and I am elated that Stree could be part of it."

The Amar Kaushik directorial was well-received by critics and audience alike, raking in Rs 6.82 crores on the first day and Rs 10.87 crores on day two. Written by Raj and DK of Go Goa Gone fame, Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles.

A sequel for Stree is also in the pipeline with the makers planning the release in the next two years. The film will go on the floors by end of 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 15:04 PM