Stree 2 confirmed; sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor horror comedy to go on floors in 2019

Stree, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has opened to fabulous box office reviews with most critics hailing it as a film which manages to do equal justice to both genres of horror as well as comedy.

Amidst the showering of accolades, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed to DNA that the movie will have a sequel. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the project has been bankrolled by the Go Goa Gone duo Raj and DK, along with Vijan.

Elaborating on their plans for the second installment of the film, Vijan said that the makers purposely left the denouement of the first one open-ended. The closing shots of Stree will serve as the starting point for its sequel, adds Vijan. The makers had always thought of Stree as a franchise and had thus conceptualised a sequel. Vijan confessed that it was an exhilarating feeling to see the audiences also matched their confidence on the project.

The sequel will essentially deal with the narrative before the one portrayed in the first film. “Along with Shraddha’s backstory, a few other pertinent questions will be answered in the second installment. The cast will be retained, but there will be new inclusions too. Predominantly, it will still be driven by Raj and Shraddha’s characters,” explains Vijan.

The makers are aiming to release the sequel in the next two years with the film scheduled to go on the floors by end of 2019.

Stree hit theatres on 31 August.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 12:19 PM