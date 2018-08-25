Star Wars: Episode IX — Dominic Monaghan joins cast, marking second collaboration with director J J Abrams

Lost actor Dominic Monaghan will feature in Star Wars: Episode IX, reports The Hollywood Reporter. He will be reuniting with JJ Abrams after Lost. Monaghan's most popular role was as Charlie Pace in the series, which went on from 2004-2010.

The actor, has in the past, expressed his wish to be part of the Star Wars film. The new installment of the Star Wars franchise began filming in the month of August.

The cast includes names like Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd. Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell are new additions to the cast whereas actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams reprise their earlier roles from the previous movies.

As reported earlier, the studio and writer-director J.J. Abrams announced on 27 July that footage of Carrie Fisher shot for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be used in the ninth film in the space opera's core trilogies about the Skywalker family that includes Fisher's character, Leia.

Fisher died in December 2016 after she finished work on the middle installment in the trilogy, The Last Jedi. Director Rian Johnson opted not alter her storyline, leaving Leia's fate to be handled by Abrams.

Produced by Disney and Lucasfilm, Star Wars: Episode IX is set to hit the theatres on 20 December, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 17:02 PM