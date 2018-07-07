Star Wars: Episode IX to star Mission Impossible's Keri Russell; actress' third collaboration with JJ Abrams

Keri Russell who shot to fame with her series Felicity, is now gearing up to step into a galaxy far far away, variety.com reported.

The actress, known for playing a high school graduate who attends college in the Big Apple, is in talks to be a part of Star Wars: Episode IX. It is the third film in the sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017).

Episode IX is being written and directed by JJ Abrams, who has previously collaborated with Russell for her series Felicity and the 2006 film, Mission: Impossible III.

Abrams was roped in to direct the film after Colin Trevorrow exited the project over creative differences. He has also written and directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and has been known to keep his characters and plot a mystery until the film's release.

While it is unknown whether Russell's character will be on the side of the Empire or the rebels, it will be an action-heavy role, according to the Variety report. Russell has essayed action packed roles in her previous projects like Mission Impossible and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

Russell also performed tough stunts for The Americans and has received the Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of an undercover KGB operative. The actress recently wrapped up the sixth and final season of the series.

Actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver are all expected to return for Episode IX and two more characters will be added to the ensemble before the film goes on the floors at the end of July.

