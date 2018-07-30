You are here:

Mark Hamill on his last Star Wars appearance: Bittersweet facing final chapter without Carrie Fisher

Press Trust of India

Jul,30 2018 14:59:50 IST

Ahead of actor Mark Hamill's final performance as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars films, the popular voice artist became nostalgic and remembered late actress Carrie Fisher, who was popularly known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an emotional post for Fisher.

Hamill also shared photos of himself and the late actress in character as Luke and Leia Skywalker over the years.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, a year before the release of her film The Last Jedi, in which her character had a significant role.

Hamill has announced he will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker one last time in the upcoming Episode IX, due out next year, alongside fellow star Billy Dee Williams and Fisher, as well. The film's release is scheduled for December 2019.

