Mark Hamill on his last Star Wars appearance: Bittersweet facing final chapter without Carrie Fisher

Ahead of actor Mark Hamill's final performance as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars films, the popular voice artist became nostalgic and remembered late actress Carrie Fisher, who was popularly known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

The 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared an emotional post for Fisher.

It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable. I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7ueMqBxQwa — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 29, 2018

Hamill also shared photos of himself and the late actress in character as Luke and Leia Skywalker over the years.

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, a year before the release of her film The Last Jedi, in which her character had a significant role.

Hamill has announced he will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker one last time in the upcoming Episode IX, due out next year, alongside fellow star Billy Dee Williams and Fisher, as well. The film's release is scheduled for December 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:59 PM