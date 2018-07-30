Star Wars: Episode IX cast, release date announced; late Carrie Fisher will appear as Princess Leia

The star-studded cast of the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX has been announced by the makers. The final installment of the Skywalker saga will see new faces as well as veterans reprising their roles. The film will see the return of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd.

Richard R Grant (of Logan) and British actress Naomi Ackie will be seen sharing screen space with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Billy Dee Williams, who will once again be seen as Lando Calrissian.

Carrie Fisher, who passed away suddenly in 2016, will be once again seen as Princess Leia Organa using using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”, " said director and writer JJ Abrams.

The shooting for the last chapter of the Star Wars franchise will commence in August. Chris Terrio has co-written the screenplay along with Abrams. Fans will also hear the comeback of composer John Williams, who has scored every film since A New Hope (1977).

Star Wars: Episode IX is scheduled for a December 2019 release.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 12:19 PM