Stan and Ollie trailer: Legendary duo Laurel and Hardy go on their final tour to Britain, Ireland in biopic

The first trailer of Stan and Ollie, the biopic on the legendary comic act Laurel and Hardy's final tour was dropped by Entertainment One UK on 18 September.

An upbeat background score plays throughout the trailer, evoking a joyful and sprightly aura; the rapid change of sequences, from train journeys to black and white reels where the duo is seen performing slapstick comedy acts transport audiences to the 1940s.

Steve Coogan and John C Reilly seamlessly slip into the shoes of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy respectively, as the aging comedians embark on a journey to Britain and Ireland, long after their golden era. In their heydays, Laurel and Hardy performed in about 107 films which included both short as well as feature films and cameo roles.

After tasting success in the silent film era in Hollywood, the duo went on several successful tours in a career spanning over 25 years. The 1953 tour ultimately became the swan song to their bountiful career, owing to a gradual decline in people's interest in their style of comedy as well as Hardy's deteriorating health.

Directed by Jon S Baird, the film is going to portray Shirley Henderson as Hardy's wife and Nina Arianda as Laurel's partner. Stan & Ollie will premiere at the London Film Festival on 21 October, before opening in cinemas on 11 January.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 12:10 PM