Stan & Ollie first look: Steve Coogan, John C Reilly are unrecognisable as legendary double act Laurel and Hardy

The first look of Stan & Ollie starring Steve Coogan and John C Reilly as comedy legends Laurel and Hardy has been released. The actors are unrecognisable as they gear up to portray the iconic comedians in the late years of their careers.

ANNOUNCED: This year’s #LFF Closing Night Gala film will be the world premiere of @StanAndOllie! Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, directed by @jonsbaird https://t.co/O2gtpMs3nL pic.twitter.com/f5ej9WwOKZ — BFI (@BFI) August 3, 2018

While Reilly is a spitting image of Oliver Hardy, nailing the look with a tiny mustache and neatly combed out hair sticking out from the bowler hat, Coogan is a very convincing Stan Laurel in his dotted red bowtie and a similar hat.

Dressed in the Laurel and Hardy's trademark high-waisted black suits, Coogan and Reilly's near-perfect resemblance to the duo proves the role was meant for them. In their heydays, the slapstick double act acted in about 107 films which included both short as well as feature films and cameo roles. After tasting success in the silent film era in Hollywood, the duo went on several successful tours in a career spanning over 25 years.

The film will mainly focus on the last of their tours with an emphasis on the relationships they shared with their wives. Hardy's wife is being portrayed by Shirley Henderson and Laurel's partner is being played by Nina Arianda.

Directed by Jon S Baird, Stan & Ollie will close the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 11:10 AM