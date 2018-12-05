Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse features surprise voice cameos by Chris Pine, Post Malone

The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse has a star studded voice cast with Nicholas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Miles Morales, Mahershala Ali and Jake Johnson among others. However, Sony Pictures recently released the official production notes and end credits list to reveal the voice actors that were previously not known to be a part of the film, reports IGN.

The film features the many different versions of Marvel superhero Spider-Man. Wonder Woman 1984 actor Chris Pine has voiced Peter Parker, the human alias of the superhero. The late Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee, who has made brief appearances in many films, will voice himself, Zoe Kravitz will feature as Mary Jane Parker, Lake Bell will voice Vanessa Fisk, and Kathryn Hahn will play Doc Ock.

Rapper Post Malone, whose song 'Sunflower' is a part of the official soundtrack, has voiced a character named Brooklyn Bystander.

The film has been received positively judging from the early impressions, with some even calling it one of the best films of 2018.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative geniuses behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street. It is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 16:05 PM