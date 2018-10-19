Post Malone, Swae Lee release new song Sunflower from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse album

Rappers Post Malone and Swae Lee have dropped a new song titled 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' from the soundtrack of the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The single re-teams Malone and Lee after the two had joined forces for 'Spoil my night' from Malone's album Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Republic Records have teamed up for the first time to create a "contemporary musical companion" for the upcoming feature film, according to the announcement, reports variety.com.

The music in the soundtrack is a combination of various popular genres which include hip hop, latin music and pop. This is supposed to portray the kind of contemporary music that teenagers like Miles (the protagonist in the film) actually listen.

"Post and Swae have delivered a song that's both heroic and emotional, which is exactly what a Spider-Man story needs," said Spring Aspers, Head of Music, Creative Affairs Worldwide for Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group.

Meanwhile, Post has not been finalised as a nominee for the best new artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The decision, which came after a series of reported strenuous objections, was primarily based on the fact that Post was essentially "too successful to be considered for the category", adds the report.

