Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer — Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen make a stunning big screen debut

Sony Pictures released the first full length trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and it looks like it could easily be one of the most exciting movie experiences this year.

The film, which is set in “another universe, that looks and sounds like yours — but it’s not,” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Dope's Shameik Moore), the son of an African-American father (Brian Tyree Henry) and Puerto Rican mother (Luna Lauren Velez), who learns the ropes under the tutelage of a reluctant teacher in Peter Parker. As he takes on menacing foes and saves the world one life at a time, he come to grips with his web slinging powers and grows into his role as Spider-Man.

One of the coolest, unexpected cameos in the trailer is the big-screen debut of Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen. Introduced in Edge of Spider-Verse #2 in 2015, Gwen Stacy is bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter in an alternate universe (specifically Earth 65).

New Girl's Jake Johnson voices Parker with Liev Schreiber as supervillain Kingpin, Mahershala Ali as The Prowler (Miles’ Uncle Aaron) and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

Into the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative geniuses behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street. It is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman. It hits cinema screens on 4 December.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 09:55 AM