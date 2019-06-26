Marvel head Kevin Feige confirms Spider-Man: Far from home will mark end of MCU's Phase 3

After more than a decade of superhero movies in the inter-connected Marvel franchise, Avengers:Endgame surely felt like the final chapter in the infinity saga of Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that the Phase 3 will finally come to a conclusion with the upcoming Spider-Man: Far from home, which began with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and include much-loved MCU entries as Black Panther and Thor: Ragnarok.

"Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU. And as we were working on Endgame we realised that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because -- spoiler ahead -- we lose Tony Stark at the end of Endgame. The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be. And it's for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it's not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home," said Fiege.

Directed by Jon Watts, the movie stars Tom Holland, Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Meanwhile, Feige also revealed that a new version of Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theatres featuring some additional content, likely in an attempt to push the mighty Marvel movie past Avatar as the number one grossing movie of all time.

