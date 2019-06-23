Spider-Man: Far from Home — Tom Holland reveals Avengers: Endgame spoiler at The Graham Norton Show

Tom Holland has again done what he is notoriously famous for — dropping spoilers.

In his latest appearance at The Graham Norton Show, Holland revealed the death of one of the major characters in Avengers: Endgame.

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark. Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest,” Holland said in the 21 June episode, while promoting his film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Although the Russo Brothers lifted the embargo on Endgame spoilers last month, Twitterati did not react positively to Holland's yet-another gaffe.

#grahamnorton oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven't seen Avengers Endgame yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler — Michael McCartney (@MickeyMcCartney) June 21, 2019

We were waiting for it to come on to Sky - we have a one yr old and never go to cinema! Not so much living under a rock!! #spoiler #Tomholland — TheUptightMummy (@TheUptight) June 21, 2019

Graham Norton, thank you Tom Holland for us people who have not managed to see Avengers End Game yet, great to know that Iron Man dies.......thanks for that!!! — JOYCE BROWN (@joyciebabes) June 21, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home, directed by Jon Watts, is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures in India on 5 July.

The movie also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 10:08:37 IST