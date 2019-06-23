You are here:

Spider-Man: Far from Home — Tom Holland reveals Avengers: Endgame spoiler at The Graham Norton Show

FP Staff

Jun 23, 2019 10:08:37 IST

Tom Holland has again done what he is notoriously famous for — dropping spoilers.

In his latest appearance at The Graham Norton Show, Holland revealed the death of one of the major characters in Avengers: Endgame. 

Tom Holland (centre) was at the Graham Norton Show to promote his film Spider-Man: Far From Home. Image from Twitter

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark. Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest,” Holland said in the 21 June episode, while promoting his film, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Although the Russo Brothers lifted the embargo on Endgame spoilers last month, Twitterati did not react positively to Holland's yet-another gaffe.

Spider-Man: Far From Homedirected by Jon Watts, is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures in India on 5 July.

The movie also features Samuel L Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau and Jake Gyllenhaal.

