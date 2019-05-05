Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer may contain Avengers: Endgame spoiler warning by Tom Holland

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will allegedly contain a spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame, several media reports have stated.

The trailer for the Spidey-film will reportedly be unveiled on 6 May and will run alongside a message from lead actor Tom Holland. In the message, he will warn viewers that Far from Home trailer contains spoilers from Avengers: Endgame, reports Trailer Track.

Far From Home is the first post-Endgame MCU movie, hence its arrival at the heels of Endgame has apparently made the makers concerned about what the trailer might end up revealing about the movie.

Earlier, director duo Joe and Anthony Russo had issued a letter requesting fans to not reveal spoilers to others, in case, they managed to watch the film before others. They also launched a social media campaign with a hashtag, #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

The first official trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home released in January, and is presumable set after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The clip showed Peter Parker (Holland) and his classmates set off on a fun summer vacation in Europe.

A lot of the cast from Spider-Man: Homecoming have been retained in its follow-up — Marisa Tomei as Aunt May; Jacob Batalon as Peter's best friend and the 'guy in the chair' Ned, Zendaya as his romantic interest; and Jon Favreau as bodyguard Happy Hogan. It also featured Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio .

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled for release on 5 July.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 10:42:45 IST

