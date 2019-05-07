Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer: Peter Parker ignores Nick Fury's incessant calls to save Earth

Disclaimer: This article contains Avengers: Endgame spoilers

Spider-Man: Far From Home's trailer sees a new version of Peter Parker as he struggles to be part of a world sans Iron Man. The trailer begins with Tom Holland's disclaimer that the trailer might contain Avengers: Endgame spoilers and indeed it does. Parker and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) share few emotional moments of mutual sorrow.

S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is seen desperately trying to contact Spidey as the latter tries evading being a superhero with equal fervour. "You don not ghost Nick Fury," warns Happy. Peter, in the new trailer, seems slightly disillusioned as he continually wishes to leave his position as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, to go on a vacation with friends.

Peter's only wish is to get to know MJ (played by Zendaya) properly on the trip, but that's not to happen as he is ambushed by a slightly miffed Fury, who brings him before Mysterio aka Quentin Beck (played by Jake Gyllenhaal).

Check out the trailer:



Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to hit theatres on 2 July.

