Spider-Man: Far From Home early reactions — 'Lovely companion piece to Avengers: Endgame'

FP Staff

Jun 20, 2019 09:34:51 IST

Spider-Man: Far From Home holds high stakes at the box office, especially since it takes the narrative forward in a world sans Iron Man (Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr). Post-Avengers: Endgame, Spidey (Tom Holland) is left to deal with his mentor's loss.

Thus, Peter Parker ventures into new territories, far from home, in Europe. Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) recruits him mid-vacation to work for Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to combat what seems to be apocalyptic elemental monsters.

With its official release still a few days away, early screenings of Marvel's latest superhero offering have brought in the first reactions. While most term the film as the perfect follow-up to Endgame, a few have also noted how Holland has developed into arguably the best Spidey figure. Gyllenhaal's performance has been unanimously appreciated as well.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to hit theatres on 5 July in India.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 09:35:13 IST

