Avengers: Endgame release inspires spoiler-free memes on Twitter, fans claim to need 'emotional support'

FP Staff

Apr 26, 2019 18:27:58 IST

Avengers: Endgame finally hit cinemas around the world on 26 April. After creating enough hype around the highly-anticipated superhero film, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are now sharing their reactions with spoiler-free memes for those who are yet to watch it.

As #AvengersEndgame continues to trend on Twitter and other platforms on the Internet, the numerous memes reflect the bitter-sweet feeling that fans are experiencing after watching the film. Some claim to need "emotional support" while the rest are waiting for other to catch up so that they can finally talk about the Russo Brothers directorial.

Here are some trending memes from Endgame, that both Marvel fans who have watched it and are yet to watch can relate with.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 18:27:58 IST

