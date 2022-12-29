It has been a rather topsy-turvy and tumultuous year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What we saw in their documentary Harry and Meghan on Netflix may not even be the tip of the iceberg. Their distance from and differences with the Royal family seems to have damaged their reputations more than they could’ve imagined.

The Royal Loss

Writing for The Sun, royal expert Arthur Edwards said a cold shoulder from the Royal family, especially by King Charles, has impacted them more severely than they could imagine. Talking about the couple’s absence from the family’s Christmas celebrations, the expert said, “I looked on at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as he led his family to the traditional December 25 morning service. Charles even allowed his disgraced brother Andrew to join the family on the walk to church. But glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan.”

“Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining. Later, when Charles made his first King’s Speech to the nation, William and Catherine were name-checked and the Sussexes were again omitted,” Edwards added.

Nothing is as Royal as it seems. King Charles III and Prince Harry’s strained relationship has been discussed and dissected over the years on social media and many other platforms. The funeral of King Charles’ father Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, also couldn’t bridge the gap between the father and son. So what does the future hold for the Royal family?

The invite to the Coronation

King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation scheduled to happen next year in May. Could this also mean an extension of an olive branch? A source told the portal Page Six, “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him.”

The date of May 6 was chosen because it’s just before the state opening of Parliament and Charles will want to appear as King with his crown and the whole ceremonial (robes),” Tom Bower, author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” told the portal earlier this year.

The differences between father and son

Reports have said it was when Harry and Meghan made the decision to step down from their positions as working royals when cracks began to develop. In a statement given in the CBS interview, Harry explosively revealed, “My family literally cut me off financially, and I needed to be able to afford security for us. I was cut off in the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mom Princess Diana, who died in August 1997, left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

“I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” said Harry about the aftermath of this mammoth decision.

The Netflix series’ revelations

Talking a little bit more about the rift that happened in the family, Harry, on the Royals’ documentary on Netflix Harry and Meghan, stated, “It was hard. Especially spending time, having chats with my brother Prince William and my father, who just, you know, were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.”

The future of the relationship

I think the king has made it very clear that he wants to heal the rift. Family dynamics, of course, are always complicated, but I think we can all see that there’s a great deal of pain,” royal expert Gareth Russell told Us Weekly.

The whole globe will be waiting with bated breaths to see what happens on May 6, 2023. Is it going to be a happy reunion or just a fleeting encounter?

