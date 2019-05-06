Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty's cop drama goes on floors; Neena Gupta to play Akshay Kumar's mother

Rohit Shetty is already taking significant strides towards building his cop universe through blockbusters like the Singham franchise, Simmba and a potential one now in Sooryavanshi. Featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead, Sooryavanshi will be Shetty's latest offering from his cinematic universe.

In April, Katrina Kaif joined the Sooryavanshi team and reunited with Namaste London co-star more than a decade later. As the film goes on the floors today, new reports state that Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta has also come on board the Rohit Shetty directorial and will play Akshay's mother.

Confirming the news, Neena told Mumbai Mirror, “This is an interesting role because it isn’t the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore.”

Karan Johar also commemorated the happy occasion of film going on floors by sharing an image of all three lead cops from the Shetty's entire cinematic universe.

It was earlier rumoured that Sooryavanshi would be the Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and underscoring the fact that Sooryavanshi is an original project. The film is slated for a release Eid 2020, and will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

