Sooryavanshi, Candyman, Sheer Qorma, The High Note, Tales from the Loop : New trailers this week

This week, the much anticipated trailer of Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi was released. From the Hollywood platter, Jordan Peele, best known for directing Us and Get Out, brings yet another horror tale, though as producer, with Candyman. Late Night director Nisha Ganatra steps into the dazzling world of Los Angeles' music industry with Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson.

Sooryavanshi

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's highly-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi was launched on Monday. Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular role of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, is seen taking over sleeper agents and fighting to save the city from their malicious plans. The film will also feature extended cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 24 March, and will run 24/7 in the Mumbai theaters. Hollywood The High Note The High Note is a music-based comedy that depicts Tracee Ellis Ross as a music superstar, and 50 Shades of Grey actress Dakota Johnson as a personal assistant, who harbours dreams of making it big in the music industry. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the supporting cast includes Waves and Luce breakout Kelvin Harrison Jr, playing alongside Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman, and Diplo. The High Note is slated to release on 8 May.

Getting to the top is just the beginning. Watch Dakota Johnson, @TraceeEllisRoss and @icecube in the new trailer for #TheHighNote – in theaters this May. 🌟🎤 pic.twitter.com/qFI7yqpAL9 — The High Note (@thehighnotefilm) February 28, 2020

Candyman

Dare to say his name. #Candyman is in theaters June 12. pic.twitter.com/yanJYDmxHE — Candyman (@CandymanMovie) February 27, 2020

Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film production, helmed by Nia DaCosta, charts a boogeyman story. The Candyman trailer is similar to the 1992 film of the same name, and also draws inspiration from Clive Barker's short story The Forbidden. The narrative charts the urban legend of how a slave (who had a gruesome murder) comes to life when one says his name five times in a mirror. Streaming Sheer Qorma

#SheerQorma | TRAILER OUT NOW! It is an ode to love, to acceptance, to family. It is dedicated to every mother and every child in the world who strive to find unconditional love. Do receive it with love ♥️ https://t.co/B1T6li1lZa #LoveisLove #LoveWins #LGBT #LGBTQ #LGBQTIA pic.twitter.com/OKXebSBVe9 — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) February 25, 2020

Faraz Arif Ansari, known for his LGBTQ short film Sisak, directs yet another poignant drama around similar subject. Starring Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, and Swara Bhaskar, the film revolves around two women (Dutta and Bhaskar), who are in love with each other but are struggling to find acceptance in society. According to a press release, the film is a "heartrending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour." The release date has not been revealed yet.

Tales from the Loop

One day many years from now, you'll wonder if this ever happened. #TalesFromTheLoop arrives April 3 to Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/SK8wLngKiA — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 27, 2020

Based on Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag's works, Tales from the Loop explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction. The series stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Game of Thrones).

Backed by Amazon Studios, Tales from the Loop is executive produced by Matt Reeves, and is slated to premiere on 3 April.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 11:39:43 IST