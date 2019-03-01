Mindy Kaling's upcoming film Late Night, picked up by Amazon at Sundance, to release on 7 June

After a successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Mindy Kaling's Late Night will get a summer theatrical release, confirms Amazon Studios. The studio will release the Nisha Ganatra-helmed film nationwide on 7 June.

The comedy drama is written, produced and stars actress Mindy Kaling in the lead. The cast also includes Emma Thompson. John Lithgow, Max Casella, Hugh Dancy, Denis O'Hare, Reid Scott, Ike Barinholtz, John Early, Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Ryan. The film centers on a legendary late night talk show host (Thompson) whose world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer(Kaling). Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has hilarious consequences as two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Amazon bought U.S. rights to Late Night for a record-setting $13 million at 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Bankrolled by Entertainment and 30West co-financed, with FilmNation handling international sales, Late Night is produced 3 Arts Entertainment, FilmNation Entertainment and Imperative Entertainment. The film will have to contend with the opening weekends of Dark Phoenix, the latest X-Men movie, and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Watch Mindy Kaling's announcement here:



Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 18:03:06 IST