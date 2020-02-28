Candyman trailer sees producer-writer Jordan Peele introduce gory twists to classic boogeyman story

Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film production, helmed by Nia DaCosta, charts a boogeyman story. Titled Candyman, the makers have released the first trailer of the film.

The first trailer is similar to the 1992 film of the same name, and also draws inspiration from Clive Barker's short story The Forbidden. The narrative of the film charts the urban legend of how a slave (who had a gruesome murder) comes to life when one says his name five times in a mirror.

With Us and Get Out, Peele's Candyman has created sufficient buzz.

Check out the trailer of Candyman

From the trailer of Candyman, DaCosta and Peele seem to emphasise on the effect of gentrification on Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood. A synopsis of the new film talks about Anthony and Brianna’s relocation as a “move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition, and inhabited by upwardly mobile Millennials.”

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny."

Candyman is slated to hit theatres on 12 June.

