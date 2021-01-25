Sonu Nigam visits Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, calls Ayodhya 'heart of India'

Sonu Nigam, in his interaction to Yogi Adityanath, has reportedly expressed his wish to present a brick for the Lord Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Singer Sonu Nigam, on Monday, 25 January, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

According to India Today, the singer had, on Sunday, reached Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Rama at Ram Janmabhoomi and also attended the aarti. During a media interaction, the singer had expressed his wish to present a brick for the Lord Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Singer Sonu Nigam met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence, today in Lucknow.

The report added that during their interaction, the UP CM gifted the singer a coin launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a book on Kumbh Mela. Following the meeting, the singer said that Adityanath is a dynamic and far-sighted person. He also revealed his plans for visiting Kashi Vishvanath.

Hindustan Times reports that the singer was accompanied by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam and Bollywood director Sandeep Singh during his Ram Janmabhoomi visit. In an interaction post his visit, Nigam told the media that he has wanted to visit Ayodhya for several years and his long-cherished wish has finally fulfilled. He went on to add that Ayodhya is the most revered place for Hindus and that it is the 'heart of India'.

