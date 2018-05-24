Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh lands role alongside Vikrant Massey in Ronnie Screwvala's next

Riding high on the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, actor Sunny Singh has now landed a role in a Ronnie Screwvala production. The untitled film will be the directorial debut for Trapped writer Amit Joshi and will star Vikrant Massey along with Sunny as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The movie is said to be a slice-of-life comedy, which revolves around friendship. Sunny Singh will play a flirtatious North Indian character, with Massey playing his buddy in the movie reported the newspaper.

Sunny Singh has also appeared in a special cameo for Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and his association with the director goes back all the way to Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2015. The 29-year-old actor is the son of the action director Jai Singh Nijjar, known for his work in mega blockbusters like Vijaypath, Singham and Chennai Express.

Sunny’s co-star Vikrant Massey is also witnessing an uptick in his career after his critically-acclaimed performance in Konkana Sen’s A Death In The Gunj. The young actor has been cast in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Indian version of Criminal Justice with Jackie Shroff, and a sci-fi project produced by Anurag Kashyap opposite Shweta Tripathi. The actor who had small roles in Lootera and then Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadkne Do in 2015, had started his career at the age of 16 doing television shows like Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 16:33 PM